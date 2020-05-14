URL’s “Ultimate Madness” Kicks Off 5/23 LIVE On Caffeine + More Details

Get your brackets ready!

Fans, bloggers, battlers and even you been debating who is going to win the Ultimate Rap League‘s (URL) “Ultimate Madness” tournament.

We all are about to see which two battlers out of the 16 in the tournament will not just open up for NOME 10 but win $25,000!

The latest details of the tournament were made live on Caffeine during “URL Primetime” hosted by Jay Blac. More details and a trailer for the tournament were also dropped. Faceoffs will kick off on Fridays, followed by the battle live on Caffeine on Saturdays. The tournament will begin on May 23 and end June 30 with two finalists going head-to-head to open up NOME 10.

There will also be guest stars and celebrity battle rap judges, judging the battles and picking winners.

Fans and battlers took to social media to show their excitement for the upcoming event.

That ultimate madness trailer is soooooooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 25K thooo???? Aye @urltv SIGN ME UP 😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 — † Low Soul † (@Loso__official) May 14, 2020

As you can see by the last post Tsu Surf and Loaded Lux will finally go down on NOME 10!

Emerson Kennedy and Danny Meyers were also on “URL Primetime” to discuss the tournament. Kennedy took the time to talk about his battle rap hitlist, calling out Loso, Chess, and Reed Dollaz.

More details are expected to drop!

Who do you have winning your bracket and the winner between Tsu Surf and Loaded Lux? Tell us below!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: