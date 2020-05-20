2 People Drown In Carl Crawford’s Backyard Pool!

Former MLB star, Carl Crawford has found himself immersed in a nightmare. Last weekend, his place of solitude sadly became the scene of a fatal double drowning. The victims were Bethany Lartigue and 5-year-old Kasen Hersi.

Crawford, 38, was reportedly having a small gathering at his Houston home which included around 6 people. The guests were in good spirits enjoying his backyard pool, when the young boy fell in the pool. Lartigue jumped in after the child in efforts to save him, but unfortunately the water over powered them both. Hersi and Lartigue were both pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

“This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. It’s devastating, I’m in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment because my heart aches so deeply for the families,” Crawford said in a statement.

Carl was allegedly inside the house at the time of the incident and immediately came to help attempt to revive the pair. Once emergency responders arrived, they performed CPR at the scene, both parties passed away at the hospital.

You may recognize Carl these days as being the head honcho behind 1501 Certified Ent., the independent record label, that’s most recently been feuding with its artist, Megan the Stallion. Before the music scene, Crawford played major league baseball for several teams like the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Boston Red Sox and LA Dodgers. He officially retired as a Dodger in 2016.

When this story first dropped, the victims were not immediately identified. Now, teammates of Lartigue have come forth expressing their deep sorrow after losing a fellow teammate.

Bethany Lartigue was a member of the Dallas-are Arlington Impact of the Women’s Football Alliance. Her teammates are having a hard time processing her death. “Our hearts are heavy. We know you have found eternal peace. Your soul touched us all! You were our soldier, teammate, friend & SISTER!”

Lartigue, 25, was not related to the 5 year old boy she was attempting to save. And according to her family, something does not sit quite right about this situation. Her brother, Brandon Lartigue, says his sister was a good swimmer and her family has questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

“That’s something we’re trying to put together about what happened,” he said. “She wasn’t the type of person to be irresponsible.”

As more details begin to surface, it has been revealed that Lartigue was dating rapper Erica Banks, who is signed to Crawford’s record label 1501. They had been spending time at Crawford’s residence and Lartigue had been involved in some of his video shoots. It is alleged that, 5 year old Kasen Hersi, was the son of another woman, also shooting music videos at Crawford’s north Houston home.

Erica Banks took to IG to share footage and a broken heart over the loss of Bethany.

The family of Bethany Lartigue set up a GoFundMe page to help cover her funeral expenses. Her aunt wrote, “In the blink of an eye she was taken from us way too soon. She lost her life trying to save someone else’s. Because that is the kind of person my niece was.”

Our condolences go out to the loved ones of both victims.

Source: The Shade Room, ABC7, Boston.com

