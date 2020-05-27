Milano Di Rouge has been spending some quality time with her baby boy this past Memorial Day Weekend, Meek Mill has recently celebrated his birthday and where he was delivered the ultimate present his second child!

Girlfriend Milano has recently taken a picture of the young king with a message for all the #Boymoms out there saying, “The next generation of women depend on great moms like us to raise our sons better than today’s men. I promise you, my son will treat your daughter right. Ladies when raising boys remember that you’re raising someone’s future husband & father. Raise them to be the best men ever. I’m raising my son with love, I want him to know love, I want him to feel loved & I want him to spread love My baby love…I’m so obsessed with him #Boymom

#BoyMom: Milano Di Rouge Message To Her Baby Boy was originally published on rnbphilly.com