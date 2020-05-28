Former Columbus Meteorologist Mike Davis Sentenced to Several Years in Prison Time

Former WBNS meteorologist Mike Davis was finally sentenced for child pornography charges in the Franklin County Courts. Davis sentencing has been delayed several times due to COVID-19 but on May 28, 2020

For seven years Davis collected approximately 16 thousand images and videos of children in bondage and various other pornographic acts

Judge Karen Phipps expressed great concern for Davis’ actions before his arrest and after his arrest Including using the internet while on bond even though he was prohibited from doing so. Judge Phipps also expressed her disdain for Davis not keeping the court up to date on his current residence and Davis referring to children as “it”.

After a long statement to Davis, Judge Phipps ruled that Davis will serve a minimum of 4 and a maximum of 6 years concurrent in prison and he must register as a sex offender for 25 years. Davis was immediately taken into custody to start serving his time in prison. Davis was facing a minimum of 25 to a maximum of 29.5 years in prison.

