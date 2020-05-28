Have you given any thought into if you would get the corona virus vaccine when it becomes available? Many Americans have, and a new poll show that only about half of said they’d get the vaccine at this time.

According to the AP, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll says only about half of Americans said they’d get a corona virus vaccine when one is successfully created. But just some 20 percent said they’d refuse, with 31 percent saying they aren’t sure, which means they could eventually get it.

Among those who said they wouldn’t get the vaccine, 70 percent said it was because of safety concerns. Older people are more likely to become seriously ill if they get infected, and among those 60 and older, 67 percent said they’d get the vaccine, compared to 40 percent of those who are younger.

But even though black and Hispanic Americans have disproportionately gotten seriously ill or died from the virus, just 25 percent of African-Americans and 37 percent of Hispanics said they’d get the vaccine, compared to 56 percent of whites.

For more info, click here.

POLL: Only 1/2 of Americans Down to Get COVID Vaccine was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: