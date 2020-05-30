Killer Mike has an Emotional Message for the City of Atlanta After Violent Protest

The rapper Killer Mike is emotional after the protests in Atlanta escalates.

Killer Mike appeared at the Mayor Bottoms’ press conference where he gave an emotional plea to protestors in Atlanta, to stop vandalizing the city. Mike, who is the son of an Atlanta cop.

“I’m mad as hell. I woke up wanting to see the world burn yesterday because I’m tired of seeing black men die. He casually put his knee on humans being’s neck for nine minutes as he died like a zebra in the clutch of a lion’s jaw.”

Mike went on to say, “So that’s why children are burning it to the ground. They don’t know what else to do. And it is the responsibility of us to make this better right now.”

Multiple protest have taken place across the U.S. after another unarmed black man, George Floyd.

