Mommy Tingz, Relieve the Back Pain While Pregnant

Being pregnant has been a blessing, and baby Mekhi is still baking, and should be arriving any day now. Aside from the Braxton Hicks Contractions, the back pain that comes along with a stretching uterus, and baby kick and flips, is the back pain.

Man oh man is it painful and annoying! Majority of the time I have to rest, and put my feet up so that I can relieve the pressure.

A few other tips to help relieve that Back Pain is to STRETCH!!!

Well I hope this helps because it has helped me out

ENJOY and God Bless your pregnancy!

