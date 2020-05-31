Tik Tok Address the Issue of Blocking the Black Lives Matter Hashtag

An app that has taken over the world of everyone since the coronavirus shut down everything has been accused of not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tik Tok is an app for creatives to come have fun, express themselves with dance, acting, playing games and communicating with friends and followers.

Early yesterday users notice that they could not access the hashtags, #blacklivesmatter, and #georgefloyd.

Tik Tok was accused of trying to stay out of what was happening and Block the usage of those hashtags.

Well not they have released a statement denying any such thing as blocking, and showing their support for the Black Community.

What do you think really happened? Just some error or is Tik Tok on some mess?