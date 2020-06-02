Faith Evans found herself arrested over the weekend, but it wasn’t for protesting.

According to TMZ, the R&B songstress was arrested on Sunday (May 31) after police arrived at the couple’s home in Los Angeles at 1 AM in response to a noise complaint and noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie J’s face.

Although the cause of the altercation hasn’t been revealed, the gossip site claims that the couple got into a heated argument that escalated, resulting in Faith being arrested for felony domestic assault.

News of Evans’s arrest comes one year after speculation that the Jordans were having trouble in paradise. In July 2019 after they reportedly stopped following each other on social media. Stevie J fueled the rumors when he posted a string of cryptic tweets, including “Drunk people always speak their truth,” “One’s insecurities can damage them,” and “All that glitters ain’t gold.”

Later last year, In December, the couple’s relationship was under the microscope after Stevie J took Twitter with messages about infidelity, before claiming he was hacked.

“Found [out] that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know,” Stevie J wrote at the time “Wanna show the world what being a stand-up guy will get you. 12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day. Trust no b*tch.”

Despite the news, neither Faith nor Stevie J has commented on the incident, but both did post cryptic messages leaving fans wondering if the couple has finally called it quits.

Faith Evans Arrested For Domestic Violence After Allegedly Putting The Paws On Stevie J was originally published on hiphopwired.com

