A MESSAGE From Killer Mike & Tamika Mallory That Everyone Needs To Hear [VIDEO]

Protests rang out across America all weekend long, people all over the country continue took to the streets in unity to fight for justice for George Floyd. Celebrities, government officials, and local communities are voicing their frustration, but two voices really stood out with their message to the people regarding what is happening.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Both Killer Mike and Tamika Mallory deliver POWERFUL message that everyone need to hear, and Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Trumps response to the protests ‘It Begins With F And Ends With You’:
SEE ALSO: Angie’s Motivation: “We Are Made Stronger By The Difficulties We Face” [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: Sneaker Stores Standing In Solidarity With George Floyd Protestors
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos
A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos
1. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 1 of 33
2. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 3 of 33
4. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 6 of 33
7. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 7 of 33
8. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 8 of 33
9. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 11 of 33
12. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 23 of 33
24. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 27 of 33
28. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 28 of 33
29. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 29 of 33
30. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in AtlantaSource:Getty 31 of 33
32. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George FloydSource:Getty 33 of 33
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
A MESSAGE From Killer Mike & Tamika Mallory That Everyone Needs To Hear [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com