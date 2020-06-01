CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

A MESSAGE From Killer Mike & Tamika Mallory That Everyone Needs To Hear [VIDEO]

Protests rang out across America all weekend long, people all over the country continue took to the streets in unity to fight for justice for George Floyd. Celebrities, government officials, and local communities are voicing their frustration, but two voices really stood out with their message to the people regarding what is happening.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Both Killer Mike and Tamika Mallory deliver POWERFUL message that everyone need to hear, and Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Trumps response to the protests ‘It Begins With F And Ends With You’:

SEE ALSO: Angie’s Motivation: “We Are Made Stronger By The Difficulties We Face” [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Sneaker Stores Standing In Solidarity With George Floyd Protestors

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Downtown Atlanta Starts The Cleanup Process

A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos

33 photos Launch gallery

A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos

Continue reading A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos

A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos

Atlanta saw one of the ugliest nights of protests the city has ever seen has protestors took to the streets after sunset to cause havoc to downtown Atlanta. Businesses on the Marietta strip of downtown were destroyed, and some even burned. The night did start peaceful, as many folks from the city held peaceful protests in response to George Floyd, but once the night fell protestors got violent and started breaking windows, spray painting walls, and burning buildings. The cleanup started early Saturday morning as crews took to the destruction and start to rebuild the city. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

A MESSAGE From Killer Mike & Tamika Mallory That Everyone Needs To Hear [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close