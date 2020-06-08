SPORTS: NBA to Resume 2019-2020 Season, But Not With the Cavaliers

Well, for local basketball fans, there are some good news and bad news.
The good news: The NBA has reportedly approved a unique format that not only allows several teams to resume the halted 2019-2020 season, but also bring the games back into action.
Here is ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski with the news on Twitter:
The bad news: It is a 22-team format that is treated as a playoff season, and it excludes the Cleveland Cavaliers.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
The new league format would have 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine teams from the Eastern Conference.
The Cavaliers announced on Thursday that they didn’t make the cut.
Basically, the season is over for the Cavs.
General manager Koby Altman said he was “disappointed” that the team was “excluded,” but understood what the NBA is doing. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, meanwhile, says he and the team are “looking forward to returning to the court for the 2020-21 NBA season.”
To read the complete statements from both Altman and Bickerstaff, click here.
The Cavs have taken to their social media pages to thank their fans for supporting them this past season, despite the abrupt ending.
As for which teams are able to resume the rest of this season, here are the teams below:
If there is any consolation for the Cavs not making the cut, the team’s one-time yearly Finals nemesis isn’t part of the plan either. That would be the Golden State Warriors, and their season is over as well.
So will you be cheering on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, or who will you be rooting for when the NBA resumes their season?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jonathan Daniel and Getty Images
Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and the Cleveland Cavaliers
Fourth Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
1. Kevin Love, ESPN Body IssueSource:ESPN 1 of 33
2. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. US-POLITICS-BASKETBALL-OBAMASource:Getty 3 of 33
4. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallySource:Getty 6 of 33
7. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallySource:Getty 7 of 33
8. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and RallySource:Getty 8 of 33
9. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 11 of 33
12. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. The 2016 ESPYS - ShowSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. The 2016 ESPYS - ShowSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White HouseSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White HouseSource:Getty 23 of 33
24. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game FiveSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game FiveSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSource:Getty 27 of 33
28. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media AvailabilitySource:Getty 28 of 33
29. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media AvailabilitySource:Getty 29 of 33
30. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 31 of 33
32. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 33 of 33
SPORTS: NBA to Resume 2019-2020 Season, But Not With the Cavaliers was originally published on wzakcleveland.com