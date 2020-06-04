Columbus Ohio Protester Test Positive for COVID-19.

This is the type of news that no one wants to hear. A person that attended Columbus, Ohio protest has tested positive for COVID-19. Columbus Public Health has issued a statement saying the individual was symptomatic on May 27 but still attended the protests.

The health department is asking that you go get testing if you feel symptoms.

