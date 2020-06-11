Andre 3000 Launches 13 Limited-Edition T-Shirts To Benefit BLM

In the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and others, millions of Americans have taken to the streets to protest against police violence and race-based violence. While many celebs, ironically a lot from Atlanta, have completely fumbled the bag—worrying too much on looters and destroyed property than actual Black lives—Andre 3000 is trying to get it right.

On Wednesday, the pint-sized one-half of Outkast announced that he has launched a limited edition T-shirt line where proceeds will benefit the Movement for Black Lives.

“For 3 days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my jumpsuits will be sold and 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Movement for Black Lives @mvmnt4blklives to aid in their fight to end police brutality & racial injustice against Black people. This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism. It takes all of us. BLACK LIVES MATTER … at a minimum. – 3,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to Mic, the line consists of 13 long black long-sleeve shirts ($75 each), that have “feature striking phrases and a red “Not 4 Sale” tag printed on the left sleeve.” Some of my fave phrases included: “Narcasstic Americans” and “Can one rest in peace in violence?”

The shirts ship in 6-8 weeks and 100 percent of all proceeds will help the Movement for Black Lives, which was founded in 2014, serves as a network of Black orgs “to debate and discuss the current political conditions, develop shared assessments of what political interventions were necessary in order to achieve key policy, cultural and political wins,” according to M4BL’s website.

I salute Andre, especially because these shirts are dope. However, I do hope that he, being a millionaire, also plans on opening his own purse and donating because the revolution cannot and should not be mostly funded by the everyday person like you or me, nor off capitalism.

Shop Andre 3000’s t-shirt line here.

