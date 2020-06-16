NJ Police Officer Charged With Assault After Caught On Video Pepper Spraying Black Teens [Video]

Police Officer Ryan Dubiel has been charged with assault after being caught on video pepper-spraying two black teens on there stoop. The incident happened in Woodlynne, New Jersey where the white police officer had suspicion that the teens had marijuana in their possession.
After the two teens failed to cooperate the police officer escalated the issue by pepper-spraying them.
HU Staff: Ariela Anís @ari.anis In Woodlynne, New Jersey, a white police officer, identified as Ryan Dubiel, 31, has been suspended without pay and charged with two counts of simple assault after “unjustly” pepper spraying two black teens sitting on a stoop. __________________________________________________ The Camden County Prosecutor’s office has released body camera footage showing the moments leading up to and during the incident. In the video, several officers are seen talking to a group of teens on a porch, claiming they received a complaint of trespassing and loitering from a property owner. __________________________________________________ They proceed to ask for names, with many of them refusing. Two minutes later Dubiel is yelling at one teen, who is looking down at his phone texting his brother, to put his hands behind his back. Moments after, he deploys his pepper spray on the young man, then the group, then proceeds to chase another person, again deploying his pepper spray. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 6ABC __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
The two teens shortly were charged with tobacco possession and the police officer was charged with assault.
More news to come as the story develops.
