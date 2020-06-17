Workout Wednesday with Micah Dixon

Happy workout Wednesday, since i am still with child going on my 38th week of pregnancy I did not do any new workout today.

However i did visit my archives to find some workouts that you can do at home, at work or at the gym whatever best suits your schedule.

We’ve covered full body and abs in the pass few weeks and now I would like to do some leg work with you, and Yes you are going to feel the burn.

Its all goo because No Pain No Gain. Lets not forget to stretch before you start and if you can stretch afterwards.

ENJOY

courtesy of @thedopedixon