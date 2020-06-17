Akon is out here securing the bag for black folks and building his own city. The cryptocurrency themed city named Akon City will be in Senegal.

Phase 1 of the $6 billion plan will expected to be done by 2023 and is expecting to have roads, Hamptons Hospital campus, Hamptons Mall, a police station, a waste facility, a school, and a power plant. In phase 2, the city will focus on having parks, a stadium, universities, and an industrial complex. It will so focus on running on Akon’s AKOIN crypto currency.

Akon Awarded $6 Billion To Build A City In Senegal [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com