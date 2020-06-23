Cops Pepper Spray & Allegedly Rip Off Double Amputee’s Legs During Protest

Witnesses say Columbus Police violently attacked protestor who was non-violent during a clash over the weekend.

Just when things were starting to calm down in the streets of Columbus, the city saw a violent clash yet again between the Columbus Police and protestors on Sunday.

According to TMZ, things escalated so bad that a double amputee was seen on the ground, pepper-sprayed and missing his prosthetic legs.

According to witnesses, the young man was not violent and unarmed. The man had to crawl to receive medical care, while other protestors confronted the police demanding they return the amputee’s legs back.

In a second video, you can see the man being knocked out of his wheelchair by police prior to having his legs removed.

NOW: Things have taken a turn here. Police came to intersection and tried to push crowd out with bikes. This happened. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/HnHxYWkR0l — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 21, 2020

Prior to this altercation, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said that police have the right to deal with violent protestors. However, “those on the other side who are truly peaceful, who are truly non-violent, who are truly non-aggressive need to have the space and deserve to have the space to exercise their First Amendment rights, and we should embrace that.”

Ginther and the City Council also banned the use of pepper spray on peaceful protestors.

So why were the police attacking these protestors who say they were peaceful? The Columbus Police and the City Council are investigating the situation.

We will keep you up-to-date on this story as it is still developing.

Source: TMZ, TRT World Now,