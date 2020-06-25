Wiz Khalifa In Hot Water Over Mask Tweet

Fans of rapper Wiz Khalifa are not rocking with him this morning. A number of fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment with Wiz after he tweeted he was over wearing a face mask.
“Y’all can have them masks fam.” Wiz tweeted.
With many states reopening since the coronavirus pandemic, the minimum requirement is to wear a mask. Here are some of his fans’ reactions to remind him of the influence he has in sending this tweet out and to give Wiz a reality check…
How do you feel about wearing a mask? Do you agree with Wiz?
