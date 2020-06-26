In the sense of truly FAKE NEWS, Ned Rathers joins us for Billy Sorrells File to deliver a news report that we all probably shouldn’t believe. Ned gives us some updates on COVID-19 cases in the airport, why Meek Mill doesn’t need to worry about his beef with Trey Songz, and an endorsement deal that most definitely doesn’t exist for Bubba Wallace.
Meek Mill Caped For B. Simone, Twitter Tells Rapper To Choose A Worthier Hill
SAVAGE NEWS REPORT: Meek Mill and Trey Songs Beef & New Opportunities For Bubba Wallace [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com