SPORTS: There Have Been Multiple COVID-19 Cases Within The Cleveland Indians

The Cleveland Indians have now join a growing list of Major League Baseball teams with individuals in the organizations who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Team President Chris Antonetti made the announcement that several players from the Indians came down with the disease during the past few weeks.

According to Antonetti, the Indians’ positive coronavirus cases consisted of players who had been at their homes in the United States, at the team’s Spring Training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, and in the Dominican Republic. Antonetti said that those who have tested positive have either already recovered or are only showing mild symptoms.

Antonetti also wants to make it clear that the cases were “isolated” and that there “has not been any spread within our environment.”

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

