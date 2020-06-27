The State of Texas Back on Lockdown

Whew Chile COVID-19 is not leaving anyone hostage! States have finally opened back up but even though some have tried their best to open up the economy gradually, that did not stop the people form stepping out and getting some much needed fresh air.

Reopenings started to take place at the beginning of May and since then a number of states have seen the coronavirus numbers spiraling out of control.

One of those states happens to be the Longhorn state of Texas who is getting ready to SHUT BACK DOWN!

If you ask me Ohio will not be far behind when it comes to shutting back down. Over 47k cases, and 2.6k deaths. Wear your face mask, practice social distancing, and keep those hands washed and cleaned.