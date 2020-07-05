It appears that one of the famous members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has gotten back with the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward and center after a well-documented and very public breakup.

Like we didn’t see that one coming!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appears to have given their relationship another chance, as People Magazine reports.

The two had initally ended things on a sour note following a scandal in 2019 involving Thompson and Jordyn Woods. Now, they have moved past Woods and everything surrounding her, not to mention the big breakup and Thompson’s alleged infidelity, and are now once again seeing each other.

Fans of both Kardashian and Thompson are not surprised to hear they have reportedly reconciled, as they have made their love for each other known in recent weeks on social media.

From EURweb:

On Khloe’s 36th birthday, Tristan even called her his “Queen” and also posted a group photo of him with Khloé and their precious daughter, True. He captioned the post, “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Thompson said. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you.”

Let’s hope this second try at the relationship doesn’t mess up Thompson’s chances with the Cavs.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Hollywood To You/Star Max and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Back Together? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com