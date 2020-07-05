If you want to spend a day, weekend, or week at the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, there is a new requirement that has now taken place. You have to wear a mask or a face covering.

All of the popular indoor waterpark and spot’s guests ages two and up are now called for to be admitted with face masks in order to get in.

This comes after there have fear and worry from Erie County health officials regarding “social distancing violations” since Kalahari’s June 19 reopening.

While you need to have a mask to get in and wear one “throughout the premises,” you don’t need to wear one when you eat and take part in the water attractions.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Please note, the CDC has advised masks should not be worn in water because they can be difficult to breathe through,” the resort said in a statement. “As a result, masks are prohibited when you are in the water. Physical distancing standards must be adhered to resort-wide.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of mustafagull and Getty Images

OHIO: You Are Now Required to Wear Masks at All Time at Kalahari in Sandusky was originally published on wzakcleveland.com