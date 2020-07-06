CLOSE
Jackie Aina Is Not Playing With These Beauty Brands, Cuts Ties With Morphe

Jackie Aina's bock game is strong!

In this current age, beauty brands that profit off Black dollars without giving back to the culture are being exposed and Jackie Aina isn’t playing about who she associates her brand with. The beloved beauty influencer cut ties with Morphe after the brand, known for their brushes and makeup palettes, refused to discontinue their relationship with “antiblack racist beauty brands,” Aina wrote in a tweet.

Here’s the backstory. Disclaimer: It gets really white. OK, Tati Westbrook, who is like the pioneer of this Youtube beauty ish, made a video called “Bye Sister,” last year, that discounted her longtime friend and protege James Charles. The video did major damage to his reputation and he lost 3 million followers over it. Fast-forward some time and Westwood dropped another Youtube video claiming Charles and well-known racist/beauty moguls Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson coaxed her into doing so. And alleged Star is co-owner of Morphe. While Morphe denied Starr is nor an investor or co-owner, Jackie washed her hands with the brand.

“Jeffree Star has no ownership in Morphe. He’s not an investor. He’s not a co-owner,” they wrote in a statement to TeenVogue.

Still, Jackie has no time for the bulls*t. She called out Star in 2018 for his resurfaced use of the n-word.

“I have not and will not excuse his blatantly racist behavior and — not his past references to me in derogatory terms, his use of the N words nor his efforts to eliminate spaces and opportunities for people of color,” she wrote on Twitter in 2018. “No one in the community should feel like they are protected enough to continuously say things to make black women feel ugly and ashamed in their own skin.”

 

Star continues to make headlines for his mistreatment of other Black influencers. Beauty influencer Kameron Lestor accused Starr of using him as his “token Black kid.”

“I will no longer just be the Black boy that is there to make you look good or speak up for you, because it’s not reciprocated,” he wrote on Instagram.

Anyone can get it. Jackie recently called out FashionNova, PrettyLittleThing and other beauty/fashion brands for their vague statements on the BlackLivesMatter movement, thus prompting the brands to get more involved by putting their money where their mouth is. Now this is how you use your platform to spark change. Okurrr!

Jackie Aina's 'Black Nose Check' Post Encouraged Black Women Like Me To Love Their Features

