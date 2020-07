Who will take this home if it happens, ATL or NY?

It looks like we may get another East Coast vs the Dirty South edition of Verzuz. T.I. on Monday called out 50 Cent and told him to “bring your ass out,” to go hit-for-hit on the next battle.

Many on social media already put n their predictions as to who would win.

If this TI vs 50 verzuz battle actually happened I truly believe 50 could win by just playing every song off Get Rich or Die Trying — Ray (@raystateofmind) July 6, 2020

Y’all sleep on Tip if y’all think he getting washed in a TI vs 50 battle. Tip got bangers for days. pic.twitter.com/opGkUd7ZUm — Boogie Stuntin’ (@braverpixel) July 6, 2020

TI vs 50 Cent Round 1: Anti Gravity hat challenge TI takes the first round expeditiously pic.twitter.com/mjs5LvqMs4 — ☀️Sun Tzilla🦖 (@SunTzilla) July 7, 2020

Who do you think would win, T.I. or 50 Cent? Let us know below!

