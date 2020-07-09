CLOSE
Dr. Collier Answers Should Students Return To School This Fall [WATCH]

Coronavirus rates are on the rise for many different reasons. Dr. Collier breaks down the variables of still attending large events like Donald Trump’s rally, not wearing a mask, and not protecting your immune system.  The show poses the biggest question, should we allow our kids to return to school in the fall?

Listen to Dr. Collier explain how to stay healthy and how to protect your children this fall.

Dr. Collier Answers Should Students Return To School This Fall [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

