Philly Cop Get’s Twerked On During Party [Video]

Philly cop wasn't planning on shutting the party down and quickly gets the "Coolest Cop In Southwest Philly" stamp

Despite the COVID-19 regulations Philly showed out this past weekend by bringing the party outside. Everybody gathered on 55th street in Philadelphia to turn up and boy did they do that. Police officers arrived at the outdoor occasion and everyone thought the party might be over. It’s safe to say he wasn’t shutting nothing down and quickly get the “Coolest Cop In Southwest Philly” stamp. A group of women start twerking on him and he looked like he was thoroughly enjoying himself. Check the video out below and try not to laugh.

Pennsylvania has delayed going into the green phase of reopening the state but this police officer gave the green light to some twerkin’.

Philly Cop Get's Twerked On During Party [Video]

