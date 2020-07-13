After reporting actress Naya Rivera went missing at Lake Piru, hundreds of people were out searching for her and unfortunately, almost a week later it has been reported per TMZ that her body has been found. Ventura County officials confirmed Monday that a body had been found at the lake and shortly after we received this new it was announced the body found.
TMZ reported that Naya was founded dead at the lake. There’s a press conference scheduled for 2pm today to discuss further details.
Prayers go out the Naya’s family!
Naya Rivera’s Body Found At Lake Piru in California was originally published on 92q.com