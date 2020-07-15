Last Minute Tax Day 2020 Advice Incase You Haven’t Filed Yet [VIDEO]

The filing deadline for tax returns was extended from April 15 to July 15, 2020. The IRS urges taxpayers who are owed a refund to file as quickly as possible.

It’s that dreaded time of the year for some, TAX DAY. Our financial expert Jini Thornton joined us this morning to offer up some free advice for those filing their taxes today, or what people should do if they need some more time. Just whatever you do, don’t end up just blowing it off because it’s going to haunt you in the long run! Reach out to Jini Thornton for more financial advice or last minute tax questions.

