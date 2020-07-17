CLOSE
More “Good News” Stories from the Coronavirus Outbreak

Here's a few 'Good News' Stories that'll Make You Smile...

Even though we are still going through a worldwide pandemic, there are some good things that have come from it. It’s not all bad. Here a few good news stories to make you smile.

Here's are a few good news stories from the outbreak . . .

1.  People are quitting smoking in record numbers because of coronavirus.  A study in England found more people quit smoking in the first six months of this year than any other time on record . . . and 41% say it’s because of the pandemic, according to BBC.

2.  The pandemic isn’t ruining exercise . . . in fact, three out of four people say it’s been a lot easier keeping their fitness routine at home.  And people have been trying all kinds of new exercise, including running, yoga, Pilates, hiking, and biking, according to SWNS.

 

3.  Four high school students in California created a brilliant coloring book to educate kids about the coronavirus.

 

4.  57% of people have shopped online from a small business since the pandemic started . . . and almost half of those people say it’s the first time they’ve ever done that, according to the NYPost.

5.  California Condors have returned to Sequoia National Park for the first time in almost 50 years.  And experts think they may be back at the park because they felt comfortable there while it was shut down, according to Earther.Gizmodo.com

