J. Cole Announces The Release Of His First Two Singles Off Upcoming Album ‘The Fall Off’

Jermaine surprised fans on Tuesday with the announcement that he’s going to put out two songs tomorrow as he gears up for the release of his forthcoming album, The Fall Off. He took to social media to let his followers know the first two singles off the project, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice,” are going to be available on Wednesday at 10 p.m. E.T.

But with that news comes confirmation from Cole that he still doesn’t know when the entire record will drop.

“The Climb Back – produced by me Lion King on Ice – produced by J. Cole, T-Minus, and Jetson,” J. Cole wrote in his caption. “First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Dropping tomorrow night 10pm. No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing.”

This news comes as a big shocker to fans who follow the rapper closely, since previous reports from Cole’s team seemed to suggest that a project wasn’t in the works. After confusing some fans with his verbiage before, Jermaine’s manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, confirmed that The Fall Off is indeed on the way.

“I said no album coming soon, never said no album coming,” Ib wrote to a supporter on Twitter. “Sorry for the misunderstanding though.”

😂😂😂 I never lied. I said no album coming soon, never said no album coming. Sorry for the misunderstanding though. Always Love https://t.co/no8WTQsLKX — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) July 21, 2020

Fans have been waiting for Cole’s sixth studio album since he first teased its arrival back in November during his performance at the Day N Vegas festival.

