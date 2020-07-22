Leave it to Texas’ strip club capital to open up the first drive-thru strip club in the state.

Vivid Gentleman’s Club located off Winrock has set up barricades where cars and dancers are separated and dollar bills can rain down on the concrete between dancer and customer. Strip clubs fall in a gray area of the state announced mandate regarding bars and restaurants with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in May, Club Onyx was raided by HPD after re-opening only minutes after the statewide stay-at-home expired and over time, numerous clubs had to scramble in figuring out what to truly do. Vivid decided to mimic what a Portland-based strip club did with the beginning of the pandemic and created a drive-thru only option – with food capabilities of course.

Vivid offers nachos, burgers, chicken sandwiches, jalapeno poppers, an “authentic Italian” pizza as well as alcohol as customers can purchase anything from six-packs of beer to whole bottles of Fireball.

How the drive-thru works for the dancers is simple and somewhat similar to a drive-thru for a COVID-19 test. You order your food, you drive through the tent, have a two-song limit while you wait and then someone brings you what you ordered.

Vivid is trying to get a restaurant license according to the Houston Chronicle so they can have people inside the venue.

“Instead of operating more like a bar, we would operate more like a restaurant,” general manager Gino DiLollo said. “We’re trying to adapt to the times and whatever cards we’re being dealt.”

RELATED: Judge Rules Club Onyx OK To Reopen As A Restaurant Only Without Dancers

RELATED: Americans Are Barred From Visiting The Bahamas Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Houston Becomes Home To Texas’ First Drive-Thru Strip Club was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Power 107.5: