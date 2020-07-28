Columbus City Schools Announce Fall Reopening Plans For the 2020/2021 School Year

Dr. Talisa Dixon was joined by many city officials and others on the Columbus City School Board announced on July 28th, the final opening plan for the 2020 school district.

The original plan was for all students with the exception of high schoolers to start the 2020 school year with a blended schedule. But due to the current numbers of COVID-19 this plan is being altered to provide a safer environment for children in the Columbus Public School district.

The 2020/2021 school year will begin fully virtual remote for students K-12 for the first semester starting September 8th. Teachers and staff will be undergoing extensive training to prepare for the new school year. Parents will be contacted by their schools with a full plan for their individual students.

Columbus is the largest school district in Ohio and has over fifty-thousand students and over ten thousand employees. Dr. Dixon was quoted saying “the risk is too great, we cannot take the risk”. There is no official word when in-person classes will resume, all of that is depending on how Columbus COVID-19 numbers will be. This will be monitored closely. Dr. Mysheika Roberts said, “The facts drive our decisions, and our numbers are on the rise.”

Watch the official press release below.

