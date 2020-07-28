50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Making Fun Of Shooting

The rapper thought it was cool to joke about her getting shot because he didn’t believe “it was real.”

Ok, ok, ok, I already know what you are going to say. How could 50 Cent think that the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion “wasn’t real,” when there is a video on the internet showing her stepping out of Tory Lanez‘ vehicle with bloody feet?

Yeah, many fans are having a hard time buying Fif’s apology to Meg. Nevertheless, he made one on Tuesday publicly and addressing the “Savage” rapper on his Instagram.

The hot girl addressed fans on Monday for the first time on her Instagram Live. She didn’t answer the question we all want to know, “Did Tory did it?” However, she did confirm that she did get shot, in both feet, and that she had to have surgery to remove bullet fragments. She ended by saying she is lucky the bullets didn’t hit any bone or ligaments and she will make a full recovery.

How about we ALL stop making jokes about this situation…OK!

Source: The Jasmine Brand