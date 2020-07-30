CLOSE
Lore’l had to do some research today, but had to call CAP on Bobby Brown who on Fat Joe’s IG Live interview series claimed he was the one who taught Michael Jackson how to moonwalk! Listen to the audio about him detailing the story to Fat Joe, and Lore’l pulls out some history facts about the truth behind how the moonwalk came about according to one of Michaels siblings!

Hit us up on social media below this post and let us know, do you think Bobby Brown some how managed to actually teach Michael the iconic moonwalk 35+ years ago? We would highly doubt that but listen to Who’s Cappin above and decide for yourself!

Who’s Cappin: Bobby Brown Tells Fat Joe He Taught Michael Jackson The Moonwalk [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

