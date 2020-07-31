In 2020 Rihanna continues to add big wins to her mogul resume her fans have been left wondering where is the new music. She has confirmed that her new project is still coming.

As spotted on Billboard Magazine the Barbadian songstress is still passionate about her gift and first creative love. During a recent press run promoting her upcoming Fenty Skin line launch she discussed her music with Access Hollywood. “I love making music, so I never neglect it. I always get to it and get back to it” she revealed. “But there’s other things on the carousel now, so I have to pay attention to everything and stay on top of everything. I’m just that way, and music sometimes takes a hit naturally because these other things are crucial in terms of timelines and production, and there’s so much that people will never understand that goes on behind the scenes.”

She went on to speak to the at times nonstop questions from the Navy regarding her delayed album. “Music is still my first love, so I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about. It is probably gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone. I got enough stress and questions and ‘R9, where’s the album?’ comments. They don’t leave me alone, but I haven’t neglected them. I still gotchu, music is still my baby.”

You can see the interview below.

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

A New Rihanna Album Is Still On The Way, Navy Breathes Sigh Of Relief was originally published on hiphopwired.com

