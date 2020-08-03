DaBaby “PEEPHOLE,” Wiz Khalifa “Bammer” & More | Daily Visuals 8.3.20

People can hate on DaBaby all they want but the short and simple fact is that the man is enjoying the kind of success most can only dream of when entering the rap game.

In his latest visuals to “PEEPHOLE,” the man with the iced out grill gets into modeling mode as he gets draped out in Gucci and Burberry attire while styling like a boss during a photoshoot. DaBaby trying to land a modeling gig out here.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile shows off his spiffy car collection while toking on that Khalifa Kush out in the streets of LA for his clip to “Bammer.” That man’s blood type gotta be CBD or THC or something!

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lil Durk, IDK and A$AP Ferg, and more.

DA BABY – “PEEPHOLE”

WIZ KHALIFA – “BAMMER”

IDK & A$AP FERG – “MAZEL TOV”

LIL DURK – “WATCH YO HOMIE”

EARTHGANG – “TOP DOWN”

BLACC ZACC – “803 LEGEND”

DREI RIOS, ROB YOUNG & SHARLENE – “TABLES TURN 2.0”

LIL TERRIO FT. STREET BUD – “POP MY SHIT”

JADEN – “CABIN FEVER”

NEF THE PHARAOH, TEEEZY, COMPTONASS TG – “COMPTON 2 DA BAY”

