2 Chainz & Rick Ross’ Verzuz Battle: Here’s What Happened [VIDEO]

Over 200,000 people logged on to watch the booty-shaking, lavish life, money throwing VERZUZ battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz.

The battle featured many comparable matchups between the two. The Miami rapper even went into his bag to bring out the original “Famous” by Kanye West with his verse. One thing the fans came to a conclusion is that Rick Ross is a storyteller making you feel like you’re living a lavish life and 2 Chainz can always give a lyrical turn-up.

Drake came up in the battle a lot with his features which sparked a possible battle between him and Kayne West.

A Kanye VS Drake battle will never happen but Kanye continues in political pursuit despite reports of him being used to stealing votes, while Yeezy fans are on stand-by for his album.

 

[caption id="attachment_892026" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Johnny Nunez/VMN18 / Getty[/caption] Rick Ross and 2 Chainz are two gentlemen who have amassed a considerable amount of fame over the course of their long and still viable careers. The two are set to lock horns in one of the most highly anticipated VERZUZ battles yet next month and fans can't contain the excitement. Fresh off a classic battle and a curious clash of styles with DMX versus Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland have once again negotiated a battle for the fans with Tuesday's (July 28) announcement that the Biggest Bawse and Tity Boi are going to square off in August. Both men have enjoyed considerable growth over the years even with the unconventional paths they had to take to be considered Hip-Hop royalty. Ross, known for his impeccable ear for beats and a commanding flow, might be an early fan favorite but Tity Two Necklace is no slouch himself with hits coming via his Playaz Circle crew and his own exceptional work as a soloist over the past decade and more. The reaction on Twitter is just now bubbling up but the excitement is tangible. We've got some of the reactions listed out below. The Rick Ross vs. 2 Chainz battle airs on August 6 at 8PM EST, airing on Instagram Live, Apple Music, and YouTube. 

