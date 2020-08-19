CLOSE
KeKe Palmer’s Lush Chestnut Curls Are Breaking The Net

KeKe Palmer never met a hairstyle she couldn't slay.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

KeKe Palmer knows how to break the Internet with her beauty, brains and business savvy. When she isn’t making headlines for standing in the gap for civil rights or making headlines as a cover girl, she’s simply living life on the ‘gram and slaying.

The KeKe news today? Sis’ lush chestnut curls are trending along with the teaser from project Virgo Tendencies Pt. 1.

Need a better look?

KeKe is giving us Lion Babe realness with this fall-friendly look.

Aside from new music, KeKe will be hosting the 2020 Video Music Awards.

[caption id="attachment_3094768" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Adrienne Raquel / Harper's Bazaar[/caption] There's something about KeKe Palmer that is undeniable. Since the days she had her own talk show on BET, she's always displayed an effortless talent whether it's a simple take on a Tik Tok challenge, landing a co-hosting job on Sara & Michael, or landing a beauty campaign with Olay, she's proven her #Blackgirlmagic isn't mythical, it's God-given. And then there's her fashion. She always keeps it cute. And can turn up the volume at any moment, (see this VMA look we love). The starlet covers Harper's Bazaar's digital issue in a dazzling Marc Jacobs' gown, coat and top hat. The inside images are equally stunning. Styled by Cassie Anderson, Palmer looks radiant in sequins. The Hustlers actress opens up to the glossy about her online presence and not being validated by awards. Keep scrolling for her story and read the rest, here.

