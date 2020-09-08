Looks Like We’re Done Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

“That’s A Wrap” For The Infamous Kardashian Clan!

After a 14 year commitment and 20 seasons of documenting their controversial lives, we will no longer be Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The famous family has finally decided to end production of the show. The final season will air early next year and will be a wrap on the Kardashians.

In a statement, the family expressed their appreciation for all that have supported them over the years.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’” the statement reads. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The message was a group effort signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered on E! back in 2007 with Ryan Seacrest as the Executive Producer.

The “Kardashians” show has been a massive hit worldwide for E!. The network constantly airs reruns of the franchise and pays a pretty penny for those rights.

“KUWTK” has changed the lives of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. They’ve been transformed into international superstars with a multi-media empire complete with clothing lines, cosmetics companies, apps and never-ending gossip about their every move.

The queen of the clan, Kris Jenner, is now known as one of the savviest businesswomen in the industry. She elevated her family like no other momager has before. She’s was famously known to the public as the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Kardashian and had 4 children together, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. Kris eventually remarried Bruce Jenner. The couple had 2 daughters of their own, Kendall and Kylie, who fans have literally watched grow up on the show. Now both young women are two of the highest paid and powerful influencers.

Bruce, now known as, Caitlyn Jenner, also ended up starring in her own E! spinoff, “I Am Cait,” which documented her controversial transition into a transgender woman.

Back in 2007, the family was best known for Kim Kardashian-West’s infamous sex tape with Ray-J, which brought global attention to the socialite who was Paris Hilton’s stylist and bestie at the time. Kim took off once the show aired and is now one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

Kim’s popularity and power has taken her all the way to the White House with her passion for criminal justice reform.

Kardashian-West posted the news to her 188 million IG followers:

“Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” Kardashian West wrote. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Keep up with the famous family for their final season in early 2021.

Source: Variety

Also On Power 107.5: