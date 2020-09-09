Blame It On The Goose: Tory Lanez Claims He Was “Too Drunk” When He Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez and has finally broken his silence in regards to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting situation, and honestly, he could have remained silent.

Reportedly the miniature rapper/singer sent Megan Thee Stallion a text message 15 hours later following the July 12 shooting. In it, he apologized to Houston rapper and said consuming too much alcohol was the reason behind shooting Thee Stallion in both feet.

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I was just too drunk. None the less shit should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

SMH.

This latest development follows Lanez reacting to a Forbes report that claimed his streams dropped by 40 percent, a direct result of the boycott of his music following Thee Stallion finally confirming he was the one who shot her. The Toronto native reached out to HotNewHipHop via DM to refute those claims stating:

“Lmao that’s such a lie. 40% where ?!!” he wrote in a Twitter DM. “I have 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify currently.”

While a good number of the Hip-Hop community has been mute, Trill OG Bun B and Chance The Rapper spoke up and called out Lanez. Women in the music industry like Kehlani and JoJo both removed songs featuring Lanez off their most recent albums.

