Diva’s Daily Dirt: Alicia Keys has teamed up with the NFL to help Black Businesses in a BILLION DOLLAR way!

Alicia Keys has teamed up with the NFL to help Black Businesses in a BILLION DOLLAR way!

The singer and philanthropist announced the launch on an all new fund that will provide $1 Billion to black-owned companies, and the NFL is helping foot the bill. Alicia Keys told Billboard:

“We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us. As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions.”

Alicia Keys also went ton to add that she hopes for the fund to go grow beyond the first $1 billion.

“The initial goal of $1 billion is to ensure a substantial commitment. Even with that it does not come close to closing the economic gap. The next steps are to reach out to different industries to invite them to invest in racial justice and create a multi-billion dollar endowment across business sectors.”