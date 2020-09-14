Get Unfiltered! Callers Share The Craziest Thing They’ve Done To Catch Their Partner Cheating?

If you’ve been keeping up with all the drama in Potomac, then you know Mr. Darby has been involved in extracurricular activities that his wife has not approved. On Sunday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby admits to smelling her husband’s underwear to make sure he’s being faithful! During her pregnancy before the birth of their first child together, Micheal Darby was caught cheating so Ashley is taking extra precautions to make sure it doesn’t happen again! Dominique Da Diva and DJ QuickSilva want you to get #GetUnfiltered and let us know the craziest thing you’ve done to catch your partner cheating?!

Listen to some of our callers’ responses in the video above and leave us a comment below with your experience…

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9pm on Bravo

