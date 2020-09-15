Rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset. According to court documents filed at the Fulton County Magistrate, State, and Superior Court, there is a petition for Belcalis Almánzar vs Kiari Kendrell Cephus, the real names for the two rappers.

RELATED: Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find A Teen Who Leaked Her Home Address

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cardi B and Offset’s got married in 2018 and had their daughter Kulture, that same year. Their relationship has had many rumors of infidelities and troubles, but the two always managed to work things out in the end, this time legal action has been filed. Check out the court documents below:

Neither Cardi B or Offset have not publicly addressed the filing, but Cardi B recently posted on her IG Stories that she was, “Her Heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.”

The Latest:

Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset [Court Documents Here] was originally published on hotspotatl.com