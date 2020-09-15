Jimmy Choo X Timberland Collaborate On Crystal Boots

Did you even have a childhood if you didn’t own a pair of Timberland boots? The casual footwear brand has been a staple in the Black community for over 40 years. Now with their recent collaboration with luxury brand Jimmy Choo, their stock and value just went up.

This is an icy spin on the otherwise rugged boots. Brace yourself for the 4 available styles from the limited edition collection: Wheat Nubuck Leather Boots with Gold Glitter and Jimmy Choo branding ($595, www.jimmychoo.com); black Nubuck Leather Boots with Gold Glitter and Jimmy Choo branding ($595, www.jimmychoo.com); Wheat Nubuck Leather Boots with Crystal Collar ($1,295, www.jimmychoo.com); and the Golden Mix Shimmer Suede Boots with Crystal Hotfix ($5,500, www.jimmychoo.com).

The limited edition Jimmy Choo x Timberland boot with all over encrusted crystal decoration radiates light with every stride. #JIMMYCHOOXTIMBERLANDhttps://t.co/dyysxpCMVp pic.twitter.com/3L5532KRO6 — Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo) September 11, 2020

Jimmy Choo gifted Megan thee Stallion with a pair of the Golden Mix Shimmer boots, which she unveiled in her Instastories. I can definitely see her wearing these during the fall and winter seasons.

These are dope, but not worth the splurge for me. If you’re that crazy about crystals on your boots, this can become a cute little DIY project. What do you think? Are you a fan of the Jimmy Choo X Timberland Collaboration? Is it worth the splurge?

