Travis Scott unveils the cover art for “Franchise,” via his Instagram account confirming the single drops this week.
It’s been 2 years since the Scott reign began. Though he had already made a name for himself by the time Rodeo came out, it’s Astroworld that opened up the doors for collaborations with many of the corporations and brands that he’s been associated with. His latest deal with McDonald’s turned him into the first celebrity since Michael Jordan to have their own collaboration with the corporation.
Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
3 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
1. Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year1 of 3
2. Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year2 of 3
3. Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year3 of 3
Travis Scott “Franchise” Drops This Week was originally published on wiznation.com