Travis Scott “Franchise” Drops This Week

[caption id="attachment_2728093" align="alignnone" width="724"] Source: ridvan_celik / Getty[/caption] Columbus Public School has announced via a letter from Superintendant Laura Mitchell on their official website the tentative layout for what the 2020/2021 school year will look like. Will kids be learning in person? Or will our children continue distance learning? As of now, it's up to the parents what path their child will take. CPS will offer three options for children, the blended learning format, the Cincinnati digital academy, or the flex remote learning. The blended learning format would be two days of in-class learning and three days of remote learning. Students would be split into two groups to properly social distance. If you would like your child to attend the Cincinnati digital academy click here to be contacted for enrollment. For more information and details on the school year click here or see below