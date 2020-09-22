At this point, many have accepted DaBaby as one of hip-hop’s breakout stars. And while he has since assembled more than a few hits to his name, it’s fair to say that his Baby On Baby highlight “Suge” served as the launchpad for the outlandish North Carolina rapper. With its endearingly cartoonish music video, reference to one of hip-hop’s most notorious musical dynasties, and plenty of character to go around, “Suge” served as the perfect introduction to the rising DaBaby
It's A Wrap: Cardi B & Her W.A.P. File For Divorce From Offset, Twitter Has Plenty of Thoughts
15 photos Launch gallery
It's A Wrap: Cardi B & Her W.A.P. File For Divorce From Offset, Twitter Has Plenty of Thoughts
1. LMAO1 of 15
2. Damn y'all were waiting for this day.2 of 15
3. Screeeaaaammiiinnnggg3 of 15
4. She most definitely does.4 of 15
5. Oh damn.5 of 15
6. That new music gonna be lit.6 of 15
7. Tears7 of 15
8. Oh?8 of 15
9. Oh it's real9 of 15
10. Facts10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
DaBaby’s “Suge” Now Has Over Billion Streams was originally published on wiznation.com