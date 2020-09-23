A grand jury has decided to indict 1 officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, more than six months after the EMT was shot to death by Lousiville police officers in her home. The case has sparked global attention as numerous calls have been made to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers.
Officer Brett Hankison, who was dismissed by the Louisville Police Department earlier this year, was indicted on three counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment. Bond has been set at $15,000 full cash and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
If convicted, Hankison faces up to 5 years in prison.
This is a developing story.
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Murder was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com