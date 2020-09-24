Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests

Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand jury’s decision to only charge one officer in relation to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

JUST IN — MetroSafe confirms a police officer was just shot at Brook and Broadway. #Louisville — Fallon Glick (@FallonGlick) September 24, 2020

WARNING: This video may be disturbing. @khyati_tv caught the moment leading up to the officer being shot in downtown Louisville. You hear it, but do not see it. Team of officers rush to ambulance. pic.twitter.com/PuotJunuEV — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) September 24, 2020

LMPD Police Chief Robert Schroeder gives a short press brief Wednesday evening confirming two officers were shot. One officer is alert and stable while another is undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. One suspect is in custody.

Story developing.

