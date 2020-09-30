The Fight Continues: Yandy Smith On Why She’s Using Her Platform To Fight For The Voiceless [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

On the latest episode of UNCENSORED on TV One, Yandy Smith-Harris talked about her hustle from intern to music executive at Violator Records, the ups and downs of building a hip-hop TV franchise, and the moment in her marriage that almost broke her. You can catch it re-air again tonight (9/30) on TV One.

She joined us on The Morning Hustle to react to watching her episode, and detail her upbringing and hustle to make it into the industry, starting back in the day answering phones, getting coffee, interning, which all lead to getting her foot in the door, and that’s all she needed.

Besides seeing her on reality television, Yandy has been one of the loudest voices for getting justice for Breonna Taylor since the start, even getting arrested with Porsha Williams, Tamika Mallory, and 80+ others in Louisville back in July. They were cited for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and intimidating a participant in legal process.

She tells us once she realized her platform needed to be used for more than just vanity, she “made it her job to use her platform and speak for the voiceless in marginalized communities.” She’s focused on making some kind of change, no matter what size, so her children can have a better and more just future.

Watch the full conversation with Yandy Smith, Lore'l, and Angie Ange in the video above

